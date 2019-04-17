The rain is gone in the Valley for the most part for your Thursday morning.
We could see a few sprinkles in the Valley this morning, but the day ahead will be sunny and dry.
High temps Wednesday will hover in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.
High pressure quickly builds into the region, helping our temps jump into the mid and upper 90s by Friday.
Don't look for any rain this weekend, we will be dry and sunny for Saturday and Sunday in Phoenix.
Next week looks warm and dry too!
Have a great day!