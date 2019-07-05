No rain in the Valley, but overnight into early Sunday morning we could get a light sprinkle if the storms in eastern Arizona shift west just a tad. Notice I said "IF" - it's a very very slight chance overnight and most likely won't be more than a trace. Otherwise we are dry dry dry.
So the big question, where is the monsoon? It is not in place yet and long range models still show "below normal" rain for the month of July.
Reason for our dry weather, is the continuing weather pattern in the pacific northwest - Troughs of low pressure dropping in and moving east. and we have one doing just that right now. As it does, a dry air mass from the southwest is moving into most of Arizona, suppressing monsoon moisture.
The exception to this rule is in eastern and southeastern Arizona, where southerly flow will import enough moisture to help produce isolated thunderstorms tonight and potentially tomorrow. The main threats are gusty winds a lightning.
Next week, afternoon highs drop a few degrees through Tuesday as the trough continues tracking eastbound.
By Wednesday, high pressure quickly strengthens over the region. This will send temperatures into very hot territory through Friday. Valley highs will be at about 110 or greater Wednesday through Friday.
Some moisture gets imported into the high country from the south towards the end of the week, bringing storms back into the forecast after a break for a couple of days.
The Valley is not expected to see rain during the next seven day period.