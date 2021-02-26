The last week has been interesting in that we really haven’t fallen into a “stormy” weather pattern. Nor have we seen a big high pressure system developing on top of us that would shoot us toward record highs. The pattern has been fairly unsettled, yet we’ve still, more the most part, saw temperatures above normal.
Early afternoon temperatures in much of the Valley Friday were in the low-60s. Tomorrow we do expect a short term warm up as we’re forecasting 73 degrees. That would be about normal. Then Sunday, another cool, dry, cold front will drop into our state lifting hopes for some rain or snow. However, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. The Sunday storm is supper dry and outside of a few snow showers in the mountains, the storm won’t be producing much precipitation.
After Sunday, we’ll see a nice warmup next week with highs in the low-70s on Monday and mid-70s on Tuesday. We’ll stage in that range until next Friday when we’re forecasting a high of 83.
There’s a full moon on Saturday night as the month ends on Sunday, the 28th. And an early look at February shows average highs of 74 degrees. Overall, it will also go down on the books as about 2 degrees above average temperaturewise.