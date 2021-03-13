The slowing-moving storm tracking through Arizona will impact our state for one more day before skies clear out and temperatures briefly warm up.
Rain and snow will mainly be confined to the eastern half of Arizona Saturday night.
We could see a few spotty showers in Phoenix this evening, but it should be pretty limited.
Snow levels are at about 3,500 feet today, with an additional 1-3 inches of snow possible above 5,500 feet along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains.
Sunday will bring warmer weather and more sun to the state.
Highs in Phoenix will jump 10 degrees, toping out around 72 degrees.
Another weather system will then create gusty winds Monday and drop temperatures again Tuesday.
Wind gusts statewide will range between 30 and 50 mph on Monday.
Temperatures will drop to about 10 degrees below normal on Tuesday, with Valley highs only hitting the mid 60s.
This should be a dry system for most areas, with the mountains potentially only seeing light snow showers Monday night.
High pressure strengthens again across the region Wednesday through next weekend, and a big warming trend will take shape.
Afternoon highs will be near normal Wednesday, then about 5 to 10 degrees above normal heading into the weekend.
We'll see temperatures rise to the mid 70s Wednesday, the low 80s Thursday and the upper 80s Friday.