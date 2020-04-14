Plan on dry conditions for your Tuesday in Phoenix.
We will see plenty of sunshine with temps climbing just a bit.
Highs in Phoenix will top out around 80 degrees.
A warming trend will take place for the rest of the week.
High temperature will climb to the mid 80's for Thursday and Friday.
Sunny skies will prevail for the rest of the week with dry conditions.
A weak system will move through the region Friday into Saturday.
Right now it looks dry, and should only kick up the wind a big and knock down our temps to around 80 degrees by Saturday.