High pressure to the southeast and a trough to the northwest are the driving force behind west to southwest winds. Some areas could see gusts of up to 50 mph in the high country and 25 mph in the Valley through the evening and into tomorrow afternoon.
Smoke from the wildfires in southern California as well as the Magnum fire in northern Arizona is creating hazy conditions.
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the northern half of our state from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday due to dangerous fire weather conditions.
Some mid level moisture surging into eastern Arizona will fuel isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evenings through next week.
Dry lightning and strong winds will be the main threats from those storms.
Valley temperatures are slightly above normal for this time of year as our average high for this time of year is 104.
Expect very little fluctuation in temperatures each day for the next week.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days, despite Monday being the official start of the monsoon.