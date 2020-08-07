Temperatures this morning will start out in the mid 80's.
Plan on a sunny and hot day ahead with high temperatures around 108 degrees in Phoenix.
We will remain dry today.
The high heat returns for the weekend with highs climbing to around 112 degrees by Sunday in Phoenix.
Monday and next week look rough too with temps running five to seven degrees above normal.
Sadly, no rain is in the forecast for the next five to seven days.
Temps will hover around 110 for the majority of next week.
Let's hope we get some rain and cooler temperatures soon.