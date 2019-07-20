The heat continues for Arizona, as dewpoints in most places around the state only made it into the 30's Saturday. More dry weather is expected for Sunday but next week we could finally see some Monsoon activity in the Valley.
An Ozone Health Watch is in effect for Maricopa County Sunday.
High pressure is currently situated east of Arizona, and a low pressure system is sitting off the coast of Baja. A flow of dry air from the southwest will continue to import into the state for Sunday.
Beginning Monday, high pressure will move closer to the Four Corners region. This will bring more moisture from the Gulf back into Arizona.
As of right now, models are showing, thunderstorms will be most likely in the mountains and across southeastern Arizona for Monday.
In the Valley Monday, the potential for a dust storm is possible for the afternoon/evening. Better chances for thunderstorms are in the Valley Tuesday and Wednesday.