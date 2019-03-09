Dry weather and cooler than normal temperatures are in the forecast this weekend behind, as we wait for the next storm that will bring rain and snow to our state for the start of the week.
For Sunday, temperatures will stay a few degrees below normal. Clouds will increase and winds will pick up.
For the start of the week, an area of low pressure will track into the state from California and bring rain. The Valley will see rain mainly Monday evening through Tuesday. This storm is relatively warm, so snow levels should be around 7000 feet.
A second colder storm will move in from the northwest on Wednesday morning bringing a few more showers to the Valley. Snow levels with this system may drop to about 5000 ft.
Valley rainfall totals between Monday and Wednesday look to be a quarter to an inch. With snowfall between 4-8 inches.
With these storms, temperatures will take a tumble, and most of next week will include highs close to 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.