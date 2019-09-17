Finally we saw some good rain in the Valley!
Storms moved over most Phoenix Metro locations Monday, but we are dry for your Tuesday morning.
High temps today will climb to around 100 degrees later today.
If we see any rain it will be in the far southeast valley in places like the San Tan Valley.
The best chance for storms will remain along the Rim and in the White Mountains.
Temps move up just a hair for Wednesday, with highs topping out around 101 degrees.
You weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 90's.
Have a great day!