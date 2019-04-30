The rain has moved out of the Valley for your Tuesday morning.
Plan on a dry day ahead after we had some limited thunderstorms in the Valley Monday night.
The mild temps will stick around for today, with highs climbing to around 83 degrees later today in Phoenix.
High pressure will slowly build into the region, bringing our temps to the 90s.
By Friday highs temps in Phoenix will climb to around 95 degrees and 97 degrees on Saturday.
Next week we fall back to the 80s ... not to bad for May in Phoenix.
Have a great day!