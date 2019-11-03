Pretty mild start to the first week of November as sunny, warm and dry weather continues.
By midweek a low pressure system spinning off the coast of southern California will begin to track into Arizona.
For the Valley, there's a 20% chance of showers or storm for Wednesday. But don't expect much out of this storm, looking at just a trace to a tenth of inch.
Most of the showers will be east of the valley and up in the high country all the mogollon rim. Again not much as far as rain, with high elevation snow flurries above 10,000 feet.
Temperatures will come down a few degrees by Wednesday, and remain pretty consistent through the end of the week.