Another round of dangerous heat for Arizona this week.
Excessive Heat Warnings (issued by the National Weather Service) for Metro Phoenix and the rest of the southern deserts, along with western Arizona, Mohave County and down through Tucson - for Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.
During this time, afternoon high temperatures will likely set records. Tuesday's record is 112 and we are forecasting 113, Wednesdays record is 110 and we are forecasting 115.
The extreme temperatures can be life threatening, during this week make sure to limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water and watch out for signs of heat related illnesses.
The dry air mass that we have right now should be replaced by a surge of Gulf moisture Wednesday night and into Thursday. This will allow thunderstorms to develop in the high country, with storm chances at 10 to 20 percent in the Valley through the weekend.
Until then, Arizona won't see much in terms of storm activity.