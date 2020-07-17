A hot day is ahead as we end another workweek.
Temps will start out in the upper 80's and climb to around 109 later today. Plan on sunny and dry conditions in Phoenix.
The heat will hold steady into this weekend with highs hovering around 110 degrees. It doesn't look like we will see rain this weekend in Phoenix, but we will have better chances for storms in the mountains.
Next week temperatures will fall a bit closer to normal.
Our storm chances in Phoenix will increase later in the week. Plan a chance for storms Wednesday and Thursday.
Stay tuned!