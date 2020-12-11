The resultant rain from Thursday’s storms left surface dew points rather high this morning. That’s why we experienced some patchy for around metro Phoenix and central Arizona.
That fog burned off and gave way to a partly cloudy and cool day, although we are a little bit warmer than Thursday.
The jet stream is not going to shift too far north so during the next week, we’ll look for a series of storms to sort of troll northern Arizona, bringing us cold and breezy weather and just a little bit of snow, especially in the northeastern corner of the state.
At this point, it doesn’t look like any of those storms will dig far into Arizona to really have to worry above significant precipitation chances.
Coming up on the week of Christmas, we are seeing signs of a system that could bring us rain and snow, but as of right now, it doesn’t look like any kind of a major storm.
Did you know that on this day in 1985, .01” of snow fell at Sky Harbor Airport? And on top of South Mountain, up to 4” of snow fell.