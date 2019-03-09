Dry weather and cooler than normal temperatures are in the forecast this weekend behind a cold front that brought windy conditions and cloudy skies on Friday.
Skies are starting off mostly clear this morning, but high clouds will stream into Arizona this afternoon. Clouds will increase again on Sunday.
By Monday, an area of low pressure will track into the state from California and bring rain. The Valley will see rain mainly Monday evening through Tuesday. This storm is relatively warm, so snow levels look like they should be on the higher side.
A second colder storm will move in from the northwest on Wednesday morning bringing a few more showers to the Valley. Snow levels with this system may drop to about 5000 ft. Wednesday morning.
Valley rainfall totals between Monday and Wednesday look to be a quarter to three-quarters of an inch.
With these storms, temperatures will take a tumble, and most of next week will include highs close to 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.
In Phoenix, look for a partly sunny day with a high of 69 Saturday and a low of 47. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 73 and a low of 51. Rain chances increase to 70 percent Monday afternoon or evening with a high of 69. Rain chances range between 60 and 40 percent Tuesday through Wednesday with highs remaining in the mid 60s.