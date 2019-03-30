Some high cirrus clouds are streaming into the Valley for tonight, but skies should be generally sunny Sunday.
A weak disturbance tracking across the Four Corners region will kick up northerly winds Sunday in the high country. Winds will also be breezy at times for the Valley. This will also bring a slight chance for a light shower over the highest elevations of the White mountains about mid-afternoon.
Next week, temperatures remain near of just above normal with cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday. Getting close to 90 degrees again on Tuesday.
Another weak disturbance brushes to the north of Arizona allowing temperatures to drop a bit midweek.
High pressure will push in to Arizona again by the end of the week, allowing temperatures to again warm up into the upper 80's into next weekend.
In a nutshell, highs will fluctuate about 3 to 8 degrees above normal over the next seven days. Winds will be breezy at times. No rain is expected in the Valley.