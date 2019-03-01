Isolated showers will continue for the High Country through 11pm tonight. Flooding is a concern for Oak Creek and Wet Beaver Creek through tomorrow morning.
Winds will calm down after sunset but will remain breezy for Sunday.
Drier warmer air moves into the region this week. This will allow temperatures to rise through the middle of next week. The Valley could see it's first 80 degrees temperature for 2019 this week.
A couple of weak disturbances bring a slight chance of showers back to the Valley forecast Friday, along with a cool down.