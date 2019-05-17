PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cooler-than-normal temperatures during the last week or so are going to continue into next week. It teases us with the idea that maybe the severe, summer heat won't be so bad. It will be. Believe me.
[RELATED: With the heat coming, drink plenty of water]
Once the jet stream, which brings us this cool air, shifts to the north, we'll almost immediately shift to hot weather. The latest 30-day outlook from the National Prediction Center seems to bear that out. The temperature component returns to "normal" for June and we see some linger chances for rain in northeastern Arizona. More than likely, that's not early monsoon moisture but moisture retreating with the jet streams to the north.
The 90-day outlook is showing we can expect even warmer temperatures, a typical summer around these parts.
[RELATED: Heat Warnings: What you need to know]
It also shows that the monsoon may be slow starting this year and that rainfall may get shifted into August and September, a pattern we’ve seen recently.
Of course, the monsoon is rather fickle, so even with our improved outlooks, Mother Nature can still throw us a curveball.
[RELATED: Heat safety 101]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.