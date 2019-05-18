PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Despite a cooler-than-normal spring, meteorologists say summer will likely be above normal in temperatures.
They tell Arizona's Family it all has to do with weather patterns, or in the summertime, lack thereof.
[WATCH: The temperature cooldown in Arizona will not last]
Scientists say there have been more cool fronts than normal in the spring, causing cooler weather this season.
Soon, though, they say those cooling patterns will fade away, meaning things will soon return to normal.
[RELATED: Don't let the cool temperatures fool you]
They add that the rest of May is expected to be pleasant, but as soon as June arrives, meteorologists expect things to change fast.
"The sun is getting so strong at this point that it won't take a lot for us to get out of this weather pattern and those temperatures to shoot right up into the low hundreds, 105, 110," said Paul Iniguez with the National Weather Service. "We know that those temperatures are going to be coming."
[RELATED: Cool temperatures sticking around]
Scientists say 2019 closely resembles both 2010 and 2015 in terms of spring weather.
In those years, summer temperatures were actually above average.
(1) comment
Were all going to burn in H--l right here in arizona!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.