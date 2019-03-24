High pressure building into the region will keep Arizona dry and warm.
Skies will remain clear for Monday but a few clouds roll in beginning Tuesday.
As far as temperatures around the Valley, we could see 90 degrees by Tuesday. The first 90 degree day of 2019 and Wednesday we could see the same.
The 30-year average first 90 degree day for Phoenix is March 31.
Another low pressure system may produce some light showers Wednesday and Thursday in the high country. The Valley will stay dry. The winds will also pick up as the system sweeps by.
This will usher in so slightly cooler air to drop temperatures about 10 degrees for Thursday and Friday.