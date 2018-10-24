Beautiful weather is in the forecast through this weekend as high pressure across the Eastern Pacific builds into the region.
Northwesterly flow around the high will allow skies to remain generally sunny through Saturday, with only high clouds breaking through on Sunday.
A warming trend will also kick off today, with highs ranging five to 10 degrees above normal Friday through next Monday.
By Tuesday, high pressure weakens and a trough from the northwest will increase clouds and drop temperatures. There's also a slight chance of rain for the high country Tuesday and Wednesday, but the Valley should stay dry.
In Phoenix look for sunshine with a high of 87 Thursday and a low of 62 Thursday night under clear skies and light winds. For Friday, sunshine returns with a high of 89. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies this weekend with highs in the low 90s. Next Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy winds are also expected Tuesday. By Wednesday, Phoenix cools down to a high of 78. The average high for this time of year is about 85.
No rain is expected, but October 2018 will go down as the third wettest month on record, according to the National Weather Service, with a total of 5.35".
Still need to show air quality though..
