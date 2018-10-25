Sunny and warmer temperatures are in the forecast through this weekend as high pressure builds into the region from the West.
Afternoon highs around the Valley will reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, with most communities across Arizona hitting highs that are five to ten degrees above normal for this time of the year.
By Tuesday, a trough diving south across the Great Basin and Arizona will usher in cooler air, clouds an potentially a few rain showers for the high country.
The Valley should stay dry, but temperatures will take a tumble by Wednesday to the upper 70s and low 80s.
In Phoenix, look for sunny skies and light winds Friday with a high of 89 and a low of 62. For Saturday, sunshine returns with a high of 90. A few clouds are expected Sunday with a high of 91. Highs dip back down to the upper 80s Monday, the mid 80s Tuesday and about 79 on Wednesday.
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
