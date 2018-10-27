Warm, dry weather continues Sunday as high pressure remains in control of the region.
High clouds will stream into the state late today, but they wont be enough to prevent afternoon temperatures from rising five to ten degrees above normal for this time of the year.
For Monday, a storm system will track across the West. This will only kick up breezes Monday and slightly drop temperatures across the state.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, the associated cold front with this system will drag through Arizona. Temperatures will continue to drop, winds will remain breezy, especially across the high country, and there's a slight chance of rain for the mountains. The highest elevations of northeast Arizona will potentially get a little snow. The Valley will stay dry.
By the end of the week, skies will be generally sunny statewide with temperatures remaining a couple of degrees cooler than average.
For Phoenix, look for a high of 91 Sunday under mostly sunny skies, with an overnight low of 65. On Monday, expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 89. Generally sunny skies expected Tuesday with a high of 85 and a high of 80 for Halloween Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low 80s for the remainder of the week. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Still need to show air quality though..
