The heat continues for the start of the week as temperatures across Arizona rise 10-15 degrees above normal.
With sunny skies and light winds, many Metro Phoenix communities will reach the mid to upper 90s Monday. Temperatures peak Tuesday with Valley temperatures just below to 100 degree mark.
But everything changes very fast, a storm will drag a cold front through Arizona Wednesday.
Ahead of the storm, Clouds increase and gusty winds kick up. The high country will see wind gusts of up to 55 mph Tuesday afternoon, with Valley gusts of 30 mph. Behind the front, temperatures drop, but winds remain breezy.
Another storm will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air and rain chances to the Valley Friday through Saturday.