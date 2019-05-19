Thick clouds will continue to blanket our skies tonight, all ahead of the cool front that moves in on Monday.
Isolated showers in Northern Arizona will begin to taper off this evening but more is on the way for the start of the week. Winds have gusted up to 50 mph in some parts of Northern Arizona, these too will begin to relax heading into this evening.
Showers and T-storms are expected in the high country through Monday night, with only a few sprinkles (10% chance) possible for the Valley on Monday.
Lightning, brief heavy downpours and hail are all possible with T-storm development over the higher terrain.
Snow levels in the mountains will dip pretty low for late May, down to 6000 ft. along the Mogollon Rim. Snow levels will be higher in the White Mountains. The highest elevations may see accumulating snow through Monday afternoon.We are only talking about 1-2".
This system will also usher in a cooler air mass, so daytime highs will drop 20 to 25 degrees below normal Monday.
Another low pressure system will impact Arizona Tuesday evening through Thursday with similar effects.
By this weekend, afternoon highs will finally rise to the low 90s in the Valley, but still remain several degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year.