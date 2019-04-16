Breezy, cooler and a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Valley today.
About a 20% chance of rain during the day, with a 60% chance by the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain should be light, but isolated thunderstorms are possible.
Snow level will be near 8000 feet today in the high country, dropping to 7000 feet by tonight with little accumulation expected.
High of 77 in the Valley today with warmer weather the rest of the week.
A slight cool down to the upper 80s by Easter Sunday under clear skies.