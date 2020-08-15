Strong high pressure remains situated across eastern Arizona, allowing for afternoon highs to remain in 115 territory through Wednesday of next week.
Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for Metro Phoenix, southern and western Arizona, and the higher elevations below 5000 feet in northern Arizona through Wednesday evening.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Gila county through Wednesday evening.
Those warnings could be extended beyond that.
A moisture surge increased our dew points across the starte leaving us with that muggy feeling outside however, limited storm development is expected tonight and Sunday.
Outflows from these storms have the potential to produce blowing dust in and around the Valley, but chances are slim for any wet weather to make it into Metro Phoenix.
Any storms that develop do have the potential to produce brief heavy rain, strong winds and lightning.
High pressure will begin to move into the Arizona/Nevada/Utah border late Sunday, this will open the door for deeper monsoon moisture to enter the state.
While storm chances are at or below 10 percent for Metro Phoenix next week, later in the week, forecast models indicate a tropical system developing off the coast of southwest Mexico. This would provide more fuel for the monsoon, and potentially better storm chances for Arizona. Again, we will wait and see.