Day two of a massive winter storm in Arizona is producing more Valley rain and heavy mountain snow.
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for most mountain communities through Friday evening, above 3000 feet. Places along like the White Mountains may see an additional foot of snow today. Travel will be treacherous or near impossible.
Yesterday, Flagstaff set a new single-day snowfall record of 35.9". Phoenix Sky Harbor also set a new daily rainfall record of 1.01".
The Valley may pick up and additional quarter of an inch of rain through the remainder of Friday. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, which may produce graupel or snow down to 1500 feet.
This area of low pressure responsible for the rain and snow should move out of Arizona by tonight.
With the storm, cold air is settling in. Afternoon highs and morning lows will remain about 20 degrees colder than normal today and Saturday.
Sunshine returns this weekend, and a gradual warm up kicks off Sunday.
For Phoenix Friday, showers are likely with isolated thunderstorms possible and a high of 50. Lows will dip to about 34 degrees under mostly clear skies Friday night. For Saturday, look for a high of 56 with mostly sunny skies and a low of 35. For Sunday, mostly to partly sunny skies with a high of 63 and a low of 42. Highs warm to the 70s by next Tuesday.
