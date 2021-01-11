The cools temperatures we saw this weekend and today are the result of a storm system to the east of Arizona pumping in the air mass from the northeast. We’ll be dealing with that through tomorrow afternoon. As a result, Tuesday morning will be pretty cold around the state, especially in northern and eastern portions of Arizona. In the Valley, we’re forecasting a low of 40 at Sky Harbor, but most other locations will be colder than that, perhaps as cold as 34 degrees. No freeze warnings are issued at this point.
After Tuesday, a right of high pressure will build in from off the Pacific. This one is strong and will raise temperatures quickly. After a high on Tuesday in the upper-60s, we expect a high around 70 on Wednesday and mid-70s right thru the weekend. Early next week the temperatures will moderate a bit. And as we’ve been saying for a while, there is still no rain in the forecast extending out to 10 days.
Even the longer range computer runs are painting a dry picture for the entire state for the next two weeks. And while the time frame certainly leaves time for change, we’re a bit pessimistic about seeing any rain in Phoenix the rest of this month. Also of great concern is the snow pack in Arizona which is at very low levels. As you know, we need snow to feed our reservoirs and to keep our forests healthy. If we come out of the winter with little snow, we’ll be set up for the potential of a terrible fire season.