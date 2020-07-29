An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect today for much of Arizona for dangerously hot temperatures. Look for a Valley high of 114 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today for ozone.
Even hotter temperatures are on the way for Thursday and Friday, with records likely to be broken each day with highs near 116-117 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 105. Overnight lows will be especially warm as well in the low 90s.
No storms are expected in the Valley through the next 7 days. No storms expected in the higher elevations until the weekend at the very earliest. Dry and hot weather looks to continue into early next week for most of the state.