Dangerously hot conditions continue across parts of Arizona as high pressure remains over the area.
In Phoenix today, we'll make a run for 113, which is the current daytime high record for the day, set in 1918.
Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for Metro Phoenix and our southern deserts until 8 p.m. Monday.
That warning may be extended into Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Excessive Heat Warnings are also in effect for the mountains, below 5000 feet.
There's also a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone in effect for Maricopa County through this evening.
While humidity is high towards the ground, as dew points are in the 60s and 50s, westerly flow is pushing drier air into the mid levels of the atmosphere.
This will suppress most thunderstorm activity, with storms mainly confined to the White Mountains today through Tuesday.
As high pressure repositions itself towards New Mexico, monsoon moisture from the Gulf will start to deepen again in Arizona.
This will bring an increase in storms to the mountains Wednesday and Thursday, but conditions look to remain quiet across the Valley.
Nonetheless, afternoon temperatures will come down a few degrees, with highs below 110 Wednesday through Friday, but still hotter than normal for this time of the year.
If you're keeping track, we've so far had 29 days this year with highs in Phoenix at 110 or greater. Average in a year is 19. The most is 33. We'll likely pick up a couple more days today through Tuesday.
This morning will also be our 18th day for the year with morning lows in the 90s. That's the most ever recorded for a given year in Phoenix.