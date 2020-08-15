PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The relentless heat wave continues across Arizona, with more records expected to be challenged this weekend.
Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for Metro Phoenix, the southern deserts, western Arizona, and the higher elevations below 5000 feet in central Arizona through Wednesday evening.
Those warnings could be extended beyond that.
Strong high pressure remains situated across eastern Arizona, allowing for afternoon Valley highs to remain in 115 territory over the next six days, if not longer.
The location of this high continues to be in an unfavorable position for storm development, but a moisture surge is increasing dew points today and tomorrow, so it won't be a dry heat in the Valley.
Despite the higher humidity, we're expecting to see limited storms bubble up across eastern and southeastern Arizona after lunch Saturday, and across southwestern Arizona this evening.
Outflows from these storms have the potential to produce blowing dust in and around the Valley, but chances are slim for any wet weather to make it into Metro Phoenix.
Any storms that develop do have the potential to produce brief heavy rain, strong winds and lightning.
On Sunday afternoon and evening, better chances for a dust storm exist in and around the Valley, but again, chances remain slim for rain.
As the high looks to reposition itself near the Arizona/Nevada/Utah border late Sunday, this will open the door for deeper monsoon moisture to enter the state.
Steering flow is also in a more favorable position for outflow boundaries from storms that develop north and east of the Valley, to push in to the Valley Monday.
We'll just have to wait and see if all the ingredients measure up for any action to move into the Valley Monday evening.
While storm chances are at or below 10 percent for Metro Phoenix next week, later in the week, forecast models indicate a tropical system developing off the coast of southwest Mexico. This would provide more fuel for the monsoon, and potentially better storm chances for Arizona. Again, we will wait and see.
For Phoenix today, look for a high of 113 with sunny skies. The record for today is 115 set in 2015.
For Sunday, a high of 113 in the forecast would tie the record for the day of 113 set in 2013.
Morning lows will remain near 90 degrees.