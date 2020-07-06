The heat is on this week. We'll climb to about 112 in the Valley today, but to near at least 116 by next weekend, which will break heat records for this time of year. We'll likely see an Excessive Heat Watch issued soon by the National Weather Service.
In the meantime, a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch have been issued for the high country for Tuesday and Wednesday for dry and windy weather that will fuel dangerous wildfire conditions. An Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect for the Grand Canyon below 4000 feet today where hiking is dangerous because of the hot weather. Storms are unlikely this week across Arizona except for a few isolated storms in the White Mountains.