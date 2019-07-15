Dangerous heat returns to the Valley for your Monday.
Temperature will climb to 114 degrees in Phoenix. This is dangerous heat and everyone needs to try and keep cool and check on others who may not have adequate air conditioning.
As far as storms go, the most of them will stay to the east and north of Phoenix.
There is an outside chance of a storm south and east of the Valley, but we don't have a great setup to really get them going.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley and the southwest deserts, along with portions of Pinal, Gila and Yavapai counties starting Monday at 10 a.m. and continuing until Tuesday at 8 p.m. During this time, highs will be close to 115 with lows near 90.
The monsoon high retreats back to the north by Wednesday, allowing more moisture back into the state and increasing storm chances.
Look for increased storm chances closer to the Valley by the end of the week and the weekend.
Hang in there, we'll see some storms sooner rather than later.
Until then, stay cool and have a great day!