(Arizona's Weather Authority) -- Another day, another high temperature above normal in Phoenix.
Plan on temperatures in upper 80's this morning in Phoenix with a sunny and dry afternoon. Highs will climb to around 111 degrees later on this afternoon.
The dangerous heat starts this weekend when temperatures slide up to around 116-118 for Saturday and Sunday.
This is potentially deadly heat, so make sure you have a plan on how to keep cool. We will stay dry for the weekend in Phoenix.
The heat will finally break as we get into next week. Temps will fall to around 110 by the time we get to Wednesday of next week.
Stay cool!