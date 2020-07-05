An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Grand Canyon country, below 4000 feet, from 10 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Monday. Hikers should be prepared for afternoon temps in 110 territory.
High pressure building across the Southwest will keep temperatures very hot this week. The placement of this high pressure is allowing a westerly flow of dry air to suppress monsoon moisture.
In the high country, winds will be gusty at times on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Mohave County for Tuesday, as low humidity, hot temperatures and strong winds will heighten the fire danger for the area.
In the Valley, highs will be around 110, give or take a degree or two, through late next week.
By next weekend, the hottest temperatures of the year are expected, with Valley highs approaching 115.
No cooling thunderstorms are expected in the Metro Phoenix area over the next seven days.