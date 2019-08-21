The high at Phoenix Sky Harbor reached 113 degrees Tuesday, breaking the previous record for the date of 112. That record when back to 1986.
Today will be another very hot day with temperatures climbing to 114 degrees in Phoenix.
We should easily break the record for today which is 110 degrees.
The National Weather Service has continued the Excessive Heat Warning into Wednesday night at 8 pm. Besides the hot day time temperatures, it will also be very warm at night with some locations not getting below 90.
Rain chances don't look good in Phoenix for your weekend. The good news is we will see temps fall a bit by Friday.
Monsoon moisture may return by the middle of next week, however, it looks like most of it is headed to southern Arizona while the rest of the stay will struggle to get any rain.