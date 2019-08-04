It goes to show we can't rule anything out during the monsoon, as seen last night with storms that caught many by surprise in the Valley.
A moderately strong outflow boundary from storms that developed through the mountains fired off storms in the Valley as it tracked southwest. Forecast models have a tough time picking up on outflow boundaries because they develop on such a small scale. We just happened to have not one, but two responsible for all the storm action yesterday, and the same could happen today. Storms are expected to develop first in the high country late morning and continuing through the evening hours. Valley storm chances are at 20 percent today.
While high pressure is drifting from New Mexico to Arizona, afternoon high temperatures will remain above normal. An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect for a good portion of territory, including Metro Phoenix, until 8 p.m. Monday. There's also an Ozone High Pollution Advisory in effect for Maricopa and Pinal Counties today.
For Phoenix, look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 111 with a 20 percent chance of storms. Tonight, we dip to a low of 91. Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of storms and a high of 112.