Dangerous heat returns for Phoenix as we start a new week!
Excessive Heat Warnings (issued by the National Weather Service) for Metro Phoenix and the rest of the southern deserts, along with western Arizona, Mohave County and down through Tucson - for Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.
Plan on a high 110 Monday in Phoenix and even hotter for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both day could bring temps around 113-115 degrees.
During this time, afternoon high temperatures will likely set records. Tuesday's record is 112 and Wednesdays record is 110.
The dry air mass that we have right now should be replaced by a surge of Gulf moisture Wednesday night and into Thursday. This will allow thunderstorms to develop in the high country, with storm chances at 10 to 20 percent in the Valley through the weekend.
Have a great day and stay cool!