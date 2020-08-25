A very hot day is ahead in Phoenix for your Tuesday.
Temps will start out in the upper 80's and climb to around 113 degrees today.
Please use caution outside. We also have chance for thunderstorms later this afternoon.
The middle of the week holds high heat too with highs running around 110-113 degrees.
We will see some cooling toward the end of the week and weekend when highs fall to around 108 by Saturday.
Next week looks cooler yet with highs closer to normal for this time of year.
We also could see some rain early next week.