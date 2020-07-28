A very hot day is ahead in the Phoenix Metro for your Tuesday.
Plan on temps in the 90s this morning with a dry day ahead. Highs will top out around 112 degrees later today.
The heat will intensify as we get into the middle and end of the week.
Highs will climb to 115 by Thursday and Friday.
This is dangerous heat, so be sure to use caution.
We will see sunny and dry condition all week.
By the weekend temps will fall just a bit, but will still be plenty hot.
Highs will top out around 110-112 for your Saturday and Sunday.