The hottest temperatures of the year move in this week as high pressure strengthens across Arizona.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Valley from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. Afternoon highs will be around 110 during this time. There's a high risk of heat-related illnesses for those spending time outside without hydrating properly or taking frequent breaks in an air-conditioned space.
Air quality is also deteriorating. A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Maricopa County today and will likely be reissued on Monday. Those with respiratory issues especially, should limit outdoor activities.
A few storms are expected across eastern and southeastern Arizona Monday as moisture surges into the area from subtropical high pressure building in. The rest of the state will stay dry.
By the end of next week, a Pacific trough will help bring temperatures back down about 5 degrees.
As for crews battling a wildfire near Bartlett Lake, skies will be sunny, temps this afternoon will be near 100 degrees, relative humidity will be down to about 10 percent and winds will come out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Winds will gust Monday to speeds of up to 20 mph.
For Phoenix, a mostly sunny and hot Sunday with a high of 105 and a low of 80. For Monday, sunny with a high of 108 and a low of 83. By Tuesday, the forecast high is 109 and 111 on Wednesday.