Dangerous and potentially deadly heat is here.
Tuesday we will see the hottest temperatures of the year so far in Phoenix.
Plan on highs around 110 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Our average high this time of year is 103.
It will get even worse for Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning. Afternoon highs will be around 110-112 during this time. The risk for heat-related illness increases.
Cooler temperatures will move into the Valley by Friday and temperatures over next weekend will be below average, perfect timing for Father's Day on Sunday.
Stay cool and have a great day!