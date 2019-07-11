Our fist major heatwave of summer is taking shape in Phoenix.
Highs topped out at 111 degrees on Wednesday in the Valley of the Sun.
Today will be no better with highs climbing to 113 degrees.
We will see some cloud cover but it won't be enough to beat the heat.
Storm should develop in the mountains north and east of Phoenix later today.
There is also an Ozone Health Watch out for Thursday.
As far as the monsoon is concerned, there are no real signs of a big push of moisture into the Valley.
We should see storm in southeastern Arizona this weekend and that could result in blowing dust around the Valley, but the odds of that are low.
Hopefully next week will bring better chances for storms in the Phoenix Metro.
Stay cool and have a great day!