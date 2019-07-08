Dangerous heat is expected to crank up in the Valley this week, so the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch.
That weather alert takes effect Thursday at 10 a.m. and remains through at least Friday at 8 p.m. for metro Phoenix.
Until then, a trough tracking north of Arizona is keeping temperatures below or at normal for this time of the year through Tuesday. It's also suppressing monsoon moisture as a dry air mass from the southwest sweeps in.
The state should stay void of any storms until Wednesday. That's when our monsoon high pressure will start to reposition itself toward New Mexico. As it does, monsoon moisture from the Gulf will start to stream into Arizona. This will be fuel for thunderstorm development Wednesday in the high country during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will become more widespread Thursday through the weekend.
While high pressure situates itself across New Mexico, it's going to get very hot and muggy in the Valley. Highs will range from 110 to close to 115 Wednesday through the weekend. Morning lows will dip to around 90 degrees.
As storms develop south and east of the Valley Thursday through the weekend, there's a chance for dust storms and lightning to move into the Valley. Stay tuned.
For Phoenix tonight, look for clear skies and occasional breezes with a low of 76. Tuesday will be sunny with light winds and a high of 106. Sunny and hot Wednesday with a high of 110. Highs rise to around 112 Thursday and 113 Friday under partly sunny skies.