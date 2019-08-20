High pressure is bringing dry air and intense heat to the Phoenix metro for Tuesday.
Plan on dangerous heat around 113-115 later this afternoon.
Wednesday will be very hot too with highs in the same range.
Look for lots of sunshine today with calm winds.
We will see a push of moisture in the state as we trot toward the weekend.
Rain chance will climb to around 10 to 20% in Phoenix. Hopefully we can get those numbers up as we get closer to the weekend
We will also see temps drop a bit to the low 100s.
There are some early signs of a more formidable push of moisture in the state by the middle of next week. Keeping our fingers cross that comes to fruition as well as with only .27” of rain at Sky Harbor, we’re way behind on rainfall for Monsoon 2019.