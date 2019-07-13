There's a chance for a big dust storm this evening in the Valley as thunderstorms blossom in southeast Arizona and kick up outflow winds.
Timing on blowing dust or a more organized dust storm looks to happen after 5 p.m.
Otherwise, scattered storms are expected in the high country from the Mogollon Rim through the White Mountains, especially this afternoon and evening. Erratic wind gusts of 45 mph, lightning and brief downpours are possible.
A Gulf surge is going to moisten up the atmosphere across most of Arizona, but it still looks like the Valley would just see sprinkles or virga from that moisture.
High pressure over the Four Corners region will keep temperatures in 110 degree territory or greater Saturday through next Tuesday. The National Weather Service cancelled the Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley for this weekend, but reissued it for Monday morning through Tuesday evening. On these days, highs will hit close to 115 with lows near 90 degrees.
Conditions look to dry out Monday and Tuesday as a trough to the northwest pushes an air mass into Arizona from the southwest. This drier air should suppress much of our thunderstorm activity.
For Phoenix today, look for partly cloudy skies, breezy winds and a high of 110. There's a chance of a dust storm this evening, along with sprinkles and a low of 88. For Sunday, mostly sunny with a high of 111.
A High Pollution Advisory for Dust is in effect today for Maricopa and Pinal Counties.
Meanwhile, as of this update, Barry is a tropical storm in the Gulf coast. It's forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall somewhere across Louisiana later today. Dangerous storm surge, heavy rain of 10 to 20 inches and strong winds are possible with this storm for the Gulf coast region.