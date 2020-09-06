According to the National Weather Service records, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix for September happened on September 1st, 1950, with a high of 116 degrees. We came pretty close to that yesterday afternoon when the mercury rose to 115 degrees.
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for Metro Phoenix, southern and western Arizona, along with elevations below 4,000 feet at Grand Canyon, plus Gila and Yavapai Counties.
Strong high pressure situated between Arizona and Utah remains in control of our weather pattern through Monday, before it shifts to the northwest, in response to a strong storm system diving southbound from Canada to the northern Rockies.
This unusually cold trough and associated cold front will produce very early seasonal snow for that part of the country. Arizona, however, will be impacted with much cooler temperatures and gusty winds.
There is a slight chance we may see some isolated showers or storms in eastern Arizona with this system Tuesday through Thursday, but until then, conditions are unfavorable for storm development as dry air remains in place.
Afternoon highs will top out at 111 Monday, 94 by Wednesday, and 99 by Friday. Lows will be in the 70s by Wednesday morning.
High pressure builds back across the desert southwest by the end of the week, bringing a return of triple-digit heat. No rain is expected in the Phoenix area over the next seven days.