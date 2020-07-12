WATCH 3TV BELOW:
We've had nine straight days of afternoon highs of 110 degrees or hotter, which ties the record for July.
We've also seen 18 days of afternoon highs of 110 degrees or hotter so far this summer. Our average is 19 days. The record is 33 days set in 2011.
An Excessive Heat Warning continues for much of Arizona as a dangerous heat wave persists.
There's a slight chance for blowing dust this evening in the Valley, although most storm activity will most likely be to the north and east of the Valley.
A ridge of high pressure is still strong over the desert southwest. However, temperatures will come down a few degrees each day this week. Our coolest days will be Tuesday through Thursday with expected high of 109.
Storm chances continue for the high country and far southern Arizona as we stay in a low-grade monsoon pattern, with the potential for things to pick up a bit by the second half of the week.
The last time we picked up measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor was three months ago, on April 11.